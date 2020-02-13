Ryan Newman and wife Krissie to ‘amicably separate’

Ryan Newman and wife Krissie jointly announced Thursday on social media that they have decided to “amicably separate” after 16 years of marriage.

In their joint statement, they said: “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected at this time.”

The Newmans have two daughters.

Newman is entering his second season with Roush Fenway Racing and his 19th full-time Cup season.







