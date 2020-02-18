Ryan Newman and wife announced separation four days before Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman and his wife Krissie announced their decision to divorce just four days before the Nascar driver was injured during a crash at the Daytona 500.

On Thursday, 13 February, the race car driver, 42, shared the news on Twitter, writing: “After 16 years of marriage, Krissie and I have decided to amicably separate.

“We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected at this time.”

Krissie, who married the professional stock-car driver in 2004, also shared the statement on her own Twitter. The couple have two daughters together, Brooklyn and Ashlyn.

Less than a week after announcing their split, Ryan, who competes for the Roush Fenway Racing Team, sustained non-life threatening injuries when his car flipped over while he was competing in the Daytona 500 on Monday.

The fiery crash, which occurred during the final lap of the race, happened after the 42-year-old’s car made bumper contact with another car, causing it to spin into the wall before flipping over.

Shortly after the wreck, Krissie tweeted: “Omg.”

According to Nascar, which posted an update to Twitter later that day, Ryan is being treated at Halifax Medical Centre.

“He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening,” Nascar said. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

On Tuesday, Roush Fenway released an update, in which it said that Ryan is "awake and speaking with family and doctors".

"Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country," the statement reads. "They are grateful for the unwavering support of the Nascar community and beyond.