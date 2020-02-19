Ryan Newman walking, showing ‘great improvement’ after wreck

In a statement Wednesday, Roush Fenway Racing said Ryan Newman is walking and “continues to show great improvement” following his last-lap crash in Monday’s Daytona 500.

The team also posted a picture of him standing and smiling with his two daughters, Brooklyn Sage and Ashlyn Olivia.

The update came less than 24 hours after Roush Fenway Racing had announced Tuesday afternoon Newman was awake and talking with his family and doctors. Newman was transported immediately to Halifax Medical Center after Monday’s wreck and has been recovering there since then from his unspecified injuries.

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020





Newman was listed in serious condition Monday night with injuries that were described as “not life threatening,” according to a statement from Roush Fenway Racing.

Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing, posted a statement on social media at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday thanking the NASCAR community for “the incredible outpouring of support and compassion” and that Newman remained in the hospital. He stated updates on his condition will be provided as they become available.

Newman, 42, was injured after a chaotic last lap in the Daytona 500. He passed Denny Hamlin for the lead on the backstretch, getting a push from Ryan Blaney.

Exiting Turn 4, Blaney went low to challenge for the lead. Newman dropped down the track to block, and Blaney tried to push Newman toward the win.

The contact turned Newman’s car to the right. He slammed the outside wall and turned upside down. Corey LaJoie’s car slammed into Newman’s car on the driver side. After sliding for a few hundred feet on its roof, the No. 6 Ford came to a stop at the exit of the pits.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020



