Injured Ryan Newman taken to hospital after crash ends Daytona 500

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman was in serious condition Monday night at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, after a hard crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

During a short briefing at the Daytona International Speedway media center, NASCAR senior vice president Steve O’Donnell read a statement from Newman’s team. Roush Fenway Racing said doctors have indicated Newman’s injuries are “not life threatening.”

The first official update on Newman’s condition came shortly after 10 p.m., a little more than two hours after his No. 6 Ford took a hard right into the outside wall while battling for the lead off Turn 4 with race winner Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney

Newman’s car went airborne, landed upside down on the pavement and then was struck in the driver’s side door by Corey LaJoie‘s Ford at full speed. The impact caused Newman’s Mustang to slide a few hundred feet down the frontstretch on its roof.

The car came to a stop at the end of the pits, and fuel appeared to be pouring out of the rear end.

It took safety workers more than 10 minutes to remove Newman from the car. Fox didn’t show any replays of his removal from the car.

“Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital,” announcer Mike Joy said on the Fox broadcast. “That’s all the information we can provide at this time.”

Fox analyst Jeff Gordon added that “it was a phenomenal race all the way until we came into the trioval there. Safety has come a long way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport. Thoughts and prayers right now are with Ryan Newman and his family.”

Newman is entering his 19th season in NASCAR’s premier series and won rookie of the year in 2002.

He has 18 career victories, including the 2008 Daytona 500, and finished second in the 2014 standings.

Newman, 42, has driven for Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing and is in his second season with Roush Fenway Racing after taking the No. 6 to the playoffs last year.

