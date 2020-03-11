Ryan Newman: Car's 'cage was compromised' during Daytona 500 wreck

Ryan Newman hasn't returned to racing since his Daytona crash. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Ryan Newman didn’t offer many new details during an interview with the Today Show on Wednesday morning. But he did say that the roll cage in his car was “compromised” during his horrible Daytona 500 crash.

“The angels aligned.” NASCAR driver @RyanJNewman opens up about the moments after his frightening wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 less than a month ago. pic.twitter.com/WUo27lIruo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 11, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The cage was compromised,” Newman said. “All the welds held together. So the guys in the shop did an amazing job.”

NASCAR previously held a press conference to discuss its safety response to Newman’s crash but hasn’t discussed what exactly happened inside the car during Newman’s crash. The sanctioning body immediately took Newman’s car back to its research and development center following the wreck.

NASCAR’s safety measures have come a long way over the last two decades — and safety is an ever-evolving target. Newman’s revelation is noteworthy, especially as it comes on a mainstream show that doesn’t cover the series regularly. The series would be wise to hold a press conference as soon as it can to provide necessary context to Newman’s statement.

Newman suffered a head injury in the crash and walked out of the hospital two days later. He has not returned to the car since the crash and his Roush Fenway Racing team has said there’s no timetable for his return. He was at Phoenix last weekend to support the team and said that it was “great to be alive.”

“Daddy’s all right. … I’m 100% who I was, which they were good with.” @RyanJNewman on what he told his daughters after Daytona 500 crash pic.twitter.com/kt2pItEE5Y — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 11, 2020

Newman has been replaced in his No. 6 car by Ross Chastain for the most recent three races. Chastain is scheduled to drive again for Newman on Sunday at Atlanta.

Story continues

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: