Ryan Newman taken to hospital following last-lap wreck in Daytona 500

Ryan Newman has been taken to a local hospital following a last-lap wreck in the 2020 Daytona 500.

Newman was removed from the car by rescue personnel Monday night at Daytona International Speedway following his involvement in a last-lap, last-turn wreck.

Newman was in the lead coming into the final turn with Ryan Blaney and eventual Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in close pursuit.