Ryan Newman's car flipped through the air after it was hit by Corey LaJoie's car in the final milliseconds of the Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The news about Ryan Newman’s condition continues to get better and better.

Roush Fenway Racing said Newman was released from the hospital Wednesday after he showed “great improvement” following his horrific crash Monday night on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Newman is walking around Halifax Medical Center according to the team and his wife Krissie posted a picture of Newman with their two daughters. The team had said Tuesday that Newman was awake and communicating with family and doctors.

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement: pic.twitter.com/66rToCHGsj — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Newman had been hospitalized in serious condition after the crash Monday night when his car was hit on the driver’s side while upside down by Corey LaJoie’s onrushing car. He had to be extricated from his vehicle by safety crews after it skidded down the track and came to rest past the exit of pit road. After crews spent minutes getting Newman out of his car he was taken directly to Halifax, which is located across the street from Daytona International Speedway.

Newman, 42, is in his second season racing for Roush Fenway. The 18-time Cup Series winner won the 2008 Daytona 500 and finished second in the points standings in 2014 while driving for Richard Childress Racing. He’s also long been outspoken about the dangers of Cup Series cars getting airborne and flipping over.

Newman’s car flipped on its roof after it hit the outside wall head-on after contact from Ryan Blaney. Newman was leading Blaney and Denny Hamlin as the three drivers headed towards the checkered flag just before the incident. As Newman’s car skidded towards the wall and then flipped over, Hamlin edged out Blaney at the finish line.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

