Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. now entered in Chili Bowl Nationals

Former Roush Fenway Racing teammates Ryan Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are now among the NASCAR drivers entered in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Roush’s Newman and Stenhouse – who will race for JTG Daugherty Racing in 2020 – join three-time defending winner Christopher Bell and a handful of other current and former NASCAR drivers among the roughly 340 entries for the 34th annual Chili Bowl.

Newman and Stenhouse will each compete for the Clauson-Marshall team.

The midget racing event will be held Jan. 13 – 18 on the Tulsa Expo Raceway, a quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

Bell, who will compete for Leavine Family Racing as a rookie in the Cup Series in 2020, won the event from 2017-19.

Joining Newman, Stenhouse and Bell in trying to claim the Chili Bowl’s “Golden Driller” trophy are:

* Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and J.J. Yeley.

* Xfinity Series drivers Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe and former Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver and two-time Chili Bowl winner Rico Abreu.

* NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch.

* Former IndyCar and Xfinity Series driver James Davison.

