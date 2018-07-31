Ryan Newman, RCR unveil Darlington throwback scheme

Staff Report
NASCAR.com

Richard Childress Racing and driver Ryan Newman will honor Neil Bonnett this year at Darlington Raceway, sporting a sleek black throwback look that honors the former member of the famed “Alabama Gang.”

Newman and sponsor Caterpillar combined to reveal the news Tuesday afternoon, one day after Bonnett’s birthday — he would have turned 72 this year. Bonnett died in 1994 at age 47 following a wreck during practice for the Daytona 500.

RELATED: See all of the throwback paint schemes

Graphic of Ryan Newman\
Graphic of Ryan Newman\

The RCR veteran is the latest driver to unveil his colors and scheme for the ever-popular Darlington throwback weekend.

The 2018 throwback weekend will be the track‘s fourth race under the award-winning platform. This year‘s theme, “Seven Decades of NASCAR,” embodies the sport‘s storied history over 70 years.

Bonnett won 18 times at NASCAR’s top level — the exact total where Newman currently sits — including a stretch of 11 victories from 1979-83. He also logged 83 top-five finishes, 156 top 10s and started from the pole 20 starts in 362 career Monster Energy Series races.

MORE: Buy tickets to Darlington!

A driver for several teams, Bonnett drove the No. 31 twice in 1993, which is the scheme Newman and his team will honor for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 (Sept. 2, 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RacingOne
RacingOne

What to Read Next