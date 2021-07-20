Ryan Newman in limbo for 2022; part-time role with Roush Fenway a possibility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zack Albert
·3 min read
Ryan Newman in limbo for 2022; part-time role with Roush Fenway a possibility
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tuesday’s news that Brad Keselowski would enter a partnership with Roush Fenway Racing next season clicked some puzzle pieces into place for 2022. Other pieces in the ever-changing tumult of the NASCAR Cup Series’ team-and-driver alignments remain unsolved, including one of the prime names involved — Ryan Newman.

The Roush Fenway organization will have a new driver of its flagship No. 6 Ford next year in Keselowski, who will leave Team Penske at season’s end to take the split role of driver, minority owner and head of the team’s competition committee. The team’s full driver lineup is still to come (Chris Buescher currently drives Roush’s second car, the No. 17), but that leaves Newman looking for a new role for next season, though the door remains open that the 43-year-old driver may remain with the team in a part-time capacity.

RELATED: Key players in Silly Season | Brad Keselowski partners with Roush Fenway

RFR president Steve Newmark indicated that its deal with Keselowski was reached in March and that talks of expanding to a three-car Cup Series operation soon followed. Ultimately, Newmark said, the organization opted to continue as a two-car effort but with the possibility of keeping Newman with a partial schedule.

“So I’ve talked to Ryan regularly, as recently as yesterday, and we’ve talked to him about whether he’d be interested in a part-time role with us, what he wants to do next year,” Newmark said, “and I think it’s fair to say that he’s still trying to make that decision on what’s his best path and what his best direction is. I don’t think he has a timeline on when he’s going to kind of solidify his plans for 2022.”

Keselowski indicated he had been involved in those talks with Newman, saying he was bullish on keeping the veteran driver in the fold if sponsorship and support allowed.

“I did have a discussion with him to share that interest, and too early to tell what that’ll be,” Keselowski said. “And of course, depending on the proper partnership to fund it, but if there’s a partner out there to fund it, I think it’s a no-brainer for us to try to do.”

RELATED: All of Roush’s wins by driver | Silly Season Tracker: Latest on the 2022 lineups

Newman joined Roush Fenway in 2019, leading the No. 6 team to a playoff appearance in a consistent first year together. He missed three races last season after a severe crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500, but recovered from injuries to finish out the year once the racing calendar resumed in May after the COVID-19 outbreak.

This season, Newman sits 27th in the Cup Series standings with just one top-five result and three top-10 finishes. But Newmark was quick to credit Newman’s role in elevating the team’s competition meetings and providing a steady presence as a 20-year veteran and an 18-time winner at the sport’s top level.

“I will say unequivocally that I have a ton of respect for Ryan and his professionalism and what he’s brought to our team,” Newmark said. “We didn’t achieve our collective goals and there were a lot of factors that kind of intervened in that, but it’s just fair to say that we really respect Ryan and appreciate the relationship with him and want to help him do whatever he wants to do next. He deserves that.”

Recommended Stories

  • It's official: Brad Keselowski joins Roush Fenway Racing as a part-owner

    Keselowski will be a minority owner and lead the team's competition committee.

  • With eye on legacy, Keselowski buys a stake in Roush Fenway

    Brad Keselowski is ready to begin the “next evolution” of his racing career. Jack Roush put a long-term vision for Roush Fenway Racing in motion Tuesday when the 79-year-old team owner introduced Keselowski as a new partner in the NASCAR team. Keselowski is leaving Team Penske, where he won the 2012 championship, because he wanted an ownership role in an organization as part of his legacy in NASCAR.

  • Keselowski’s dream of ownership worth the challenge at Roush Fenway

    Brad Keselowski speaks to the challenge that lies ahead at Roush Fenway Racing as he leaves Team Penske to become a co-owner/driver for at Roush.

  • Brad Keselowski joins Roush Fenway Racing as driver/owner for 2022

    Brad Keselowski joins a growing list of new owners in the series as he continues his driving career.

  • Two Cup Series teams fined for lug-nut violations at New Hampshire

    NASCAR officials issued a pair of $10,000 fines to two Cup Series teams for lug-nut infractions after Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The violations of Section 10.9.10.4 (tires and wheels) in the NASCAR Rule Book for a single unsecured lug nut on each car were found after Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at […]

  • Keselowski breaks down expectations with Roush Fenway: ‘Win next year’

    NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver goes 1-on-1 with Brad Keselowski on his decision to leave Team Penske and pursue an Owner/Driver role at Roush Fenway Racing.

  • New Hampshire winners and losers

    Surprise! Aric Almirola's playoff-bound after his upset win Sunday at New Hampshire. Check out who are the other winners and losers from the "Magic Mile."

  • No penalty to Kyle Busch for bumping pace car at New Hampshire

    NASCAR officials opted against penalizing Kyle Busch for bumping the pace car during Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch did not appear on Tuesday’s penalty report. Competition officials had said that Busch’s actions would be addressed in the department’s weekly briefing, but no action was taken. RELATED: Two teams fined for […]

  • A's fans fear losing 3rd pro team in Oakland

    'CRITICAL MOMENT': An Oakland City Council meeting Tuesday could factor into the A's decision to stay in Oakland, or move the team to another city.

  • Brad Keselowski headed to Roush Fenway Racing in driver-ownership role

    Roush Fenway Racing Team President Steve Newmark announced Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that Brad Keselowski will come on board as a driver with a minority ownership stake in the organization, starting in 2022. Keselowski is leaving Team Penske, where he has driven full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2010 and has […]

  • Steve Letarte on DiBenedetto’s situation for 2022: ‘Winners get hired’

    On this week's episode of NASCAR's Backseat Drivers, Hendrick Motorsports' Vice President of Competition, Chad Knaus, and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte join Alex Weaver to debate where Matt DiBenedetto will end up for 2022.

  • Steelers ink deal with Pro Bowl edge Melvin Ingram

    Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Melvin Ingram!

  • Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Outside linebackers

    Can T.J. Watt dominate again in 2021 without Bud Dupree?

  • Record number of migrants make risky Channel crossing to UK

    Figures compiled by Britain's Press Association show that at least 430 migrants made the perilous journey across the English Channel to the U.K. on Monday, a new record for a single day. PA reported Tuesday that the figure surpasses the previous high of 416 set in September 2020 and comes despite a vow from Britain's Home Secretary to make the Channel crossings, mainly from France, “unviable.” The large dinghy is believed to have left northern France or Belgium earlier on Monday before making the journey across the world's busiest shipping lane, which is some 20 miles (32 kilometers) wide at its narrowest point.

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch keeps No. 1 spot

    Kyle Busch retains the top spot in the NBC Sports rankings. Three drivers crack this week's top 10 after being unranked last week.

  • Proterra Partners With Penske, ROUSH CleanTech For F-650 Electric Commercial Trucks

    Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) is collaborating with ROUSH CleanTech and Penske Truck Leasing. It will supply battery technology to ROUSH CleanTech to develop Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) F-650 all-electric commercial truck. ROUSH CleanTech will deliver its first Proterra-powered vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing in 2023. The three companies will partner on fleet electrification strategies, including charging, to support end-user customers. "The goal of the ROUSH CleanTech, Proterra, and Penske collabo

  • State of the Clemson QB room: How the pieces are coming together for the Tigers

    D.J. Uiagalelei will be Clemson’s starting quarterback, but who will be the backup? What’s the timetable for Taisun Phommachanh’s return?

  • ‘Dune’ Character Posters Zoom In On Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, More

    Warner Bros on Monday released a series of character posters from Dune, its upcoming sci-fi tentpole directed by Denis Villeneuve. The pic, an update of Frank Herbert’s novel which was turned in into a 1984 movie by David Lynch, is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before it […]

  • NFL Team Preview: Rodgers' question marks hamper Packers' fantasy outlook

    We try to answer some of the most pressing fantasy questions surrounding a Packers team that just may be without Aaron Rodgers in 2021.

  • Under darkness, Almirola pulls off shocker at New Hampshire

    Aric Almirola carried the weight of a winless season while chasing a playoff berth that seemed implausible for a driver buried deep in the standings on a Stewart-Haas Racing program that had yet to take a checkered flag. With darkness falling at New Hampshire, Almirola saw his season suddenly come into focus. Almirola sprung to life late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and pulled off the surprise victory, a vital boost for SHR, Ford and another shakeup of the NASCAR playoff picture.