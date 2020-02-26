Ryan Newman gets standing ovation in visit to Roush Fenway Racing

Exactly 10 months to the day when the country will celebrate Thanksgiving, the entire Roush Fenway Racing organization gave thanks and a warm welcome to driver Ryan Newman, who visited the team’s shop Wednesday.

Newman, who was involved in a horrific crash coming to the finish line of the Daytona 500 just nine days earlier, received a standing ovation from his colleagues and posed for a number of photos.

So we had a special visitor today. Great to see @RyanJNewman back at the shop and receiving a standing ovation by all! #RFRDriven 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/e4J6OShWJK — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 26, 2020

While there is still no timetable for Newman’s return behind the wheel of his No. 6 RFR Ford Mustang — Ross Chastain is scheduled to drive the car until Newman comes back — Wednesday’s appearance was yet another positive move in that direction.

“Just a good day,” RFR president Steve Newmark tweeted about Newman’s visit.

Just a good day. https://t.co/sPZD14YJfV — Steve Newmark (@NewmarkRFR) February 26, 2020





.@RyanJNewman is excited to see the iconic No. 6 @Castrol Ford hit the track this weekend at @ACSupdates 🤙 pic.twitter.com/HeZbgFF0qG — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 27, 2020





Newman said in a prior statement he suffered an undisclosed head injury in the crash but did not suffer any broken bones or internal injuries.

Tuesday he took part in one of his favorite pastimes:





