Ryan Newman fastest in final Cup practice at Atlanta

Ryan Newman topped the speed chart in the final practice session for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Newman, who will start second in the race, posted a top speed of 184.868 mph around the 1.54-mile track.

He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (184.597), Paul Menard (184.566), Denny Hamlin (183.564) and Joey Logano (183.303).

“I feel like we’ve got a good car,” Newman said. “I think for sure a top-10 car, maybe a top-five car, but the Liberty National Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was good off the truck and with this whole one Happy Hour it kind of changes things a little bit in how you approach it. Just look forward to the race whenever we get to it, whenever Mother Nature allows us and feel like we will be plenty competitive, just got to put it all together.”

Logano recorded the most laps in the session with 74.

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch was 15th fastest at 180.369 mph.

Hamlin had the best 10-lap average at 176.557 mph. Busch was second at 175.704 mph.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Click here for the speed chart.