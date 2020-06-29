Ryan Newman drives No. 6 Ford Mustang to 15th-place finish at Pocono Raceway

Ryan Newman finished 15th in the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

Newman’s result added 22 points to his season total.

Newman started in 13th position and led 13 laps in the race. The 21st-year driver has piled up 18 career victories, with 115 top-five finishes and 262 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Pocono Raceway is a familiar place for Newman, who has one career win at the track. Over the course of his career at Pocono, Newman has also put together nine top-five finishes and 15 top-10s.

The South Bend, Indiana native began the race at his career mark of 12.9, but finished three places ahead of his career average of 17.5.

Newman’s 15th-place finish was against 40 other drivers. The race endured six cautions and 21 caution laps. There were 10 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick brought home the win in the race, and Denny Hamlin took second. Aric Almirola placed third, Christopher Bell secured fourth, and Kyle Busch grabbed the No. 5 spot.

After Joey Logano won the first stage, Almirola drove the No. 10 car to the win in Stage 2.

