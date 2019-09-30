Ryan Newman drives No. 6 Ford Mustang to 32nd-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Ryan Newman placed 32nd in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, adding five points to his season total.

Newman now sits at No. 14 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2070 points. He’s posted two top-five finishes in 2019.

Chase Elliott came away with the victory in the race, with Alex Bowman finishing second, and Kevin Harvick placing third. Clint Bowyer took fourth place, followed by Brad Keselowski in the No. 5 spot.

Kyle Larson came away victorious in Stage 1, and Elliott won Stage 2.

Newman qualified in 24th position at 101.148 mph. The 20th-year driver has piled up 18 career victories, 114 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 258 races.

There were 40 cars in the field, and the race endured 10 cautions and 23 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 13 lead changes.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals with Elliott’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1058 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1025. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 987 points on the season.

