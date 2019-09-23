Ryan Newman drives No. 6 Ford Mustang to fifth-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Ryan Newman placed fifth in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 38 points to his season total.

Newman now sits at No. 9 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2065 points. He’s collected two top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr came away with the victory in the race, with Kyle Busch finishing second, and Denny Hamlin placing third.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Kyle Busch took Stage 2.

Newman qualified in 19th position at 124.683 mph. The 20th-year driver has collected 18 career victories, 114 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 258 races.

Newman battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. There were six lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Truex driving to victory in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

