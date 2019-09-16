Ryan Newman drives No. 6 Ford Mustang to 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ryan Newman placed 10th in the South Point 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. earned the checkered flag in the race, with Kevin Harvick finishing second, and Brad Keselowski crossing the finish line third. Chase Elliott brought home fourth place, followed by Ryan Blaney to round out the top five.

Joey Logano picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Truex finished out front in Stage 2.

Newman qualified in 17th position at 176.367 mph.

The veteran driver has tallied 18 career victories, 113 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 257 races.

Newman battled 38 other cars in the field and the race saw four cautions and 22 caution laps. There were 24 lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Truex finishing out front in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 988 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 958. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 916 points on the season.

