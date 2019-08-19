Ryan Newman drives his No. 6 Ford Mustang to 11th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Ryan Newman crossed the finish line 11th in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Denny Hamlin earned the checkered flag in the race, with Matt DiBenedetto following in second, and Brad Keselowski placing third.

Kyle Busch brought home fourth place, followed by Chase Elliott in the No. 5 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyle Larson came away victorious in Stage 1 with his teammate Kurt Busch finishing out front in Stage 2.

Newman earned 34 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 603 on the season. He ranks No. 15 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall points standings.

The 20th-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Newman qualified in 14th position at 127.903 mph

The South Bend, Indiana product has tallied 18 career victories, 113 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 255 races.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race saw eight cautions and 61 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 23 lead changes.

With Hamlin driving his Camry to victory lane for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 877 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 850. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 814 points on the season.

Ryan Newman Driver Page | Get Ryan Newman Gear | Race Center