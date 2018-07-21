Ryan Newman: Didn't like Whelen Modified race? Find a new hobby LOUDON, N.H. — Race fans dream of finishes like we saw in Saturday’s Eastern Propane & Oil 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. On the final lap of the 100-circuit event, Bobby Santos III and Chase Dowling were neck-and-neck for a quarter-mile drag for the checkered flag, resulting in a …

LOUDON, N.H. — Race fans dream of finishes like we saw in Saturday’s Eastern Propane & Oil 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

On the final lap of the 100-circuit event, Bobby Santos III and Chase Dowling were neck-and-neck for a quarter-mile drag for the checkered flag, resulting in a 0.014-second margin of victory for Santos’ fourth NHMS win.

Oh, and all the while they were fending off a fast and furious Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular in Ryan Newman, who had a front-row seat to what made a strong, early case for moment of the weekend.

“I don’t know what much else to say,” Newman said following the race. “If you didn’t like that, then you need to find another hobby.”

And that’s coming from a guy whose only job Saturday was to win the race, but finished third.

It wasn’t even just the final turn that was thrilling — Santos, Dowling, Newman and Friday’s All Star Shootout winner Justin Bonsignore traded spots at the front of the field more than half a dozen times over the final four laps.

So it’s no wonder Newman routinely makes his way into the mods races whenever his day job brings him to the “Magic Mile.”

It’s just plain, old fun.

“You watched it. Right there (is what makes me want to do this.) That’s good racing, good drivers. It’s fun. It’s simple,” said Newman, who will line up 18th in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (1 p.m. ET, NBCSN, PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR). “It’s just the way racing’s supposed to be, in my opinion.”

Newman’s passion for the NASCAR pipeline is clear — he ran the Camping World Truck Series Dirt Derby at Eldora Raceway earlier this week for the second time in its five years of existence — but does he feel compelled to help these series and its younger drivers grow, or is he just here for the thrills and trophies?

“I don‘t feel a personal responsibility (to help grassroots racing grow); I want to come here and win races and put on a good show,” he said. “Today, like I said, it’s sad to say, but it’s even fun when you don’t win, racing like that. … I don’t get in the race car and put my helmet on because I feel the responsibility to grassroots racing, but I want to know that I’m doing my best and it makes a difference for grassroots racing. That makes me feel a little bit better, but that’s not my goal.”

In fact, Newman feels that the Whelen regulars do a good enough job of their own — the racing speaks for itself and they don’t clamor for the boost the Richard Childress Racing driver or other Cup Series regulars might give by joining the field.

“I think there are guys that are deserving to be in the series and need to grow and move up. … I’d rather it be here on this weekend and see a bunch of guys like Chase (Dowling) that might eventually get to race on Sundays someday, rather than (Cup) guys that come back and, so to speak, cherry pick,” said Newman.

“I think it’s fine just the way it is.”

After Saturday’s race, the fans would likely agree.