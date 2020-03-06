Three of the NASCAR drivers involved in the terrifying crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 were reunited under much better circumstances Thursday.

With a “Look who I found” message, a grinning Corey LaJoie posted a photo to Twitter alongside a smiling Ryan Newman and Ryan Blaney.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The location listed in the tweet was Sun Devil Stadium, which is in Tempe, Arizona.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race is at nearby Phoenix Raceway. It’ll be the third race Newman misses since being injured in the Feb. 17 crash at Daytona International Speedway.

Look who I found. pic.twitter.com/FvBytHi0oS — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) March 6, 2020





Newman has yet to race since being injured in the Daytona crash, which started after a bump from Blaney’s No. 12 Ford sent his No. 6 Ford careening into the outside wall. After going airborne, Newman’s car was hit at full speed by LaJoie’s No. 32 Ford.

Newman spent less than 48 hours at Halifax Medical Center before being released. He since has visited the Roush Fenway Racing shop, posted on social media and released a statement through the team (in which he vowed to race again).

Blaney talked to Newman the Wednesday night he left the hospital, and LaJoie said he had texted with Newman the same night.

Roush already has announced Ross Chastain, who has filled in for Newman the past two races, as the driver of its No. 6 this weekend at Phoenix.

Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie and Ryan Blaney share a happier moment originally appeared on NBCSports.com