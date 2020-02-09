Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski on Busch Clash front row

Ryan Newman will start on the pole for Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Newman drew the top spot Saturday night in a blind draw of the 18 drivers in the 75-lap non-points exhibition.

Brad Keselowski will start alongside Newman on the front row.

Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson make up Row 2, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer are in Row 3, William Byron and Alex Bowman are in Row 4 and defending Cup champion Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are in Row 5.

Chase Elliott and Erik Jones are in Row 6, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in Row 7, Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson in Row 8 and Kurt Busch and defending Daytona 500 champ Denny Hamlin round out the field in Row 9.

Daniel Hemric and Daniel Suarez were also eligible but will not participate in the race.

The race begins at 3 p.m. ET (FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The Clash is primarily made up of last year’s pole winners. Jimmie Johnson is the defending champ, having won last year’s Clash, which was shortened to 59 laps due to rain.

“There’s a trophy at the end, plain and simple,” Johnson said. “Every trophy counts, every trophy matters. Tomorrow night, someone is going to be the winner and I want it to be us.”

Busch Clash starting lineup

