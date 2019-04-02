Ryan Newman's 2007 Dodge Charger NASCAR Cup Car Is For Sale

2007 Dodge Charger Ryan Newman NASCAR Cup Car

This race car was originally commissioned as a test vehicle for Team Penske and was used in 2004-2005 NASCAR Cup test sessions, but never competed in actual races.

While driving for Team Penske in 2007, Ryan Newman earned seven top-fives, 15 top-10s, five pole positions, led 9873 laps and finished 13th in the year's NASCAR Cup Series season. Now, you have the opportunity to own this 2007 Dodge Charger bodied test car that Ryan Newman used during the 2004-2005 NASCAR sanctioned test sessions.

This particular 2007 Dodge Charger NASCAR Cup car currently for sale at Shelton Classics & Performance in Mooresville, North Carolina was originally built in 2004 as a test car for Team Penske and has been out of the limelight and has been privately owned since being retired from its test and show car duties in 2005.

Just because this car never competed in any officially sanctioned NASCAR races doesn't mean that it can't look and act the part of a legitimate NASCAR approved race car. Heck, this car was also used as a backup vehicle for several Busch (now Xfinity) Series races.

Since this car was part of Ryan Newman's vehicle lineup, it was prepared to actual race specifications which means that this Dodge Charger is a complete race car with a race spec 355 cubic-inch Dodge V8, a Jerico four-speed manual transmission, and comes with all other drivetrain components. This chassis is also fitted with a complete race spec fuel cell along with gauges, ignition, seatbelts, and all suspension components. This Charger is a running vehicle and comes with a new Busch Series spec engine under the hood and comes to a stop thanks to Wilwood brakes with in-car adjustable brake bias.

This 2007 Dodge Charger bodied NASCAR test car has a 110-inch wheelbase and is set up to be driven on oval circuits. Inside the cockpit, this Charger is fitted with a Butler seat and comes with all other racing equipment that one would reasonably expect.

So, if you are a Ryan Newman, Team Penske, or a general NASCAR enthusiast, then you should definitely consider adding this 2007 Dodge Charger NASCAR Cup car for sale at Shelton Classics & Performance for $29,995 to your car collection.

Source: Shelton Classics & Performance



