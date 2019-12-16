Ryan Newman among NASCAR drivers entered in Gateway Dirt Nationals

Several NASCAR drivers are entered into this weekend’s Arizona Sport Shirts Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis, which features midget cars, modifieds and super late models.

The three-night event runs from Thursday through Saturday and will be held at The Dome at America’s Center and will feature the likes of Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., incoming Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch.

All six of them will be competing in the midget portion of the event.

Newman and Bell will race in the Thursday night preliminary. Larson, Stenhouse, Briscoe and Welch are entered in the Friday night preliminary.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace is competing in the modifieds portion of the event. He is in the Friday night preliminary event.

On-track activity for both nights begins at 4 p.m. ET

The main event for all three categories is scheduled for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The winner of each race will be awarded $10,000.