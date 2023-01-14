Ryan Neal, Shelby Harris, DeeJay Dallas active for Seahawks-49ers

The Seahawks will officially have a few key players available as they take on the 49ers in Saturday’s wild card matchup.

Safety Ryan Neal, defensive end Shelby Harris, and running back DeeJay Dallas are all active for the contest.

Neal, who missed the regular season’s last three games with a knee injury, had no game status for Saturday. He recorded 66 total tackles with eight passes defensed and an interception in 14 games with 10 starts this season.

Harris was listed as questionable with a knee injury but will play. Dallas was also questionable with ankle and quad injuries but is active.

But guard Phil Haynes (ankle) and cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring) are both inactive.

Receiver Penny Hart, cornerback Artie Burns, linebacker Joshua Onujiogu, linebacker Vi Jones and running back Tony Jones are also inactive for Seattle.

For San Francisco, receiver Deebo Samuel got back on the field for last week’s victory over Arizona after missing three games with ankle and MCL sprains.

While the 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman for Saturday’s game from the practice squad, he’s inactive. But, as multiple reporters noted, that will still get Coleman a game check.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, cornerback Ambry Thomas, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, tight end Ross Dwelley, running back Ty Davis-Price, and defensive end Drake Jackson are also inactive for the 49ers.

