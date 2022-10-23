Ryan Neal interception sets up Ken Walker’s third touchdown of his career

Breaking News:

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks defense has been making strides in recent weeks after a brutal start to the season.

Watch safety Ryan Neal pick off a pass by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

That helped set up rookie running back Ken Walker, who soon after rolled into the end zone for the third touchdown of his career.

The Seahawks now lead the Chargers 14-0.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

