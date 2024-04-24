Ryan Morvant of Baker High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Ryan Morvant as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Morvant is a senior at Baker High School where he has been on the bowling team for four years.

His best bowling score is 233.

Morvant is the drum major in the marching band and first chair saxophone in the wind ensemble.

He has a 4.8 GPA and made a 34 on the ACT.

Morvant is in the National Honor Society and the leader of The Way.

