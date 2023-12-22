Ryan McLeod with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils
Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 12/21/2023
Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 12/21/2023
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications on the playoff race in the NFC.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
WKU trailed 28-0 early in the second quarter before winning 38-35.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.