What Ryan Lomberg brings to Panthers as he enters the lineup for Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Ryan Lomberg knows there will be emotions. He has been biding his time, watching from a distance for most of the Stanley Cup playoffs as the Florida Panthers made their run.

But on Tuesday night, with a chance for the Panthers to claim the first Stanley Cup in franchise history, Lomberg will be on the ice.

After sitting out each of the past seven games and 16 of 21 games overall this playoffs, Lomberg is drawing into the Panthers’ lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers enter the game with a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

“I’ve got a full gas tank, so I’ll be excited to let some of it go,” said Lomberg, whose nickname inside the team coincidentally enough is “The Lombergini.” “Not looking to do anything too crazy or out of my MO. Just stick to what got me here.”

What got him here is his blend of energy, speed, physicality and relentlessness.

But perhaps most important for Lomberg is his perseverance.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) take to the ice before play against the New York Rangers in Game 3 during the Eastern Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs at the Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla.

Lomberg is no stranger to the situation he has been through in the playoffs, finding himself going in and out of the lineup. He played in just 89 of 138 regular-season games his first two seasons with the Panthers before becoming an everyday player in the 2022-23 season which culminated in Florida reaching the Stanley Cup Final only to lose in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Lomberg played in 75 of 82 regular-season games this year, primarily on Florida’s fourth line, but found himself competing to stay in the lineup late in the season after the trade deadline, when the Panthers had as many as 15 forwards available for 12 spots when fully healthy.

Lomberg drew into the lineup in Game 1 of the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning but an illness knocked him out of the lineup after that. He didn’t play again until Game 6 of the second round against the Boston Bruins. Lomberg stayed in the lineup for four consecutive games until Florida lost back-to-back overtime games against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final. Panthers coach Paul Maurice swapped out his fourth-line wingers — placing Steven Lorentz and Kyle Okposo into the lineup for Lomberg and Nick Cousins — and Florida rattled off six consecutive wins (three against the Rangers to win the Eastern Conference final and three against the OIlers to take a 3-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final) before dropping Game 4 against Edmonton on Saturday.

But through it all, Lomberg’s demeanor never changed. He was still one of the loudest and boisterous personalities during practice and in the dressing room.

“Great energy that he brings to our room,” Maurice said, “but give him credit. He also brings it when he wasn’t in the lineup. The last change was made after a couple of overtime losses when we shifted players and then we ripped off six in a row. I’m not looking for a change at that point. ... He was really good at practices and warm-ups [during that stretch], pumping tires and making sure everybody feels good. His personality didn’t change when he was out, so when he comes into the room, he’s the exact same guy he was five days ago.”

Added Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov: “He’s very important. He’s a vocal guy. Everyone sees what he’s doing on the ice. He’s electric. He’s fast. He’s physical. He brings that fun energy in the locker room and on the ice. In games, he’s never quiet and that’s a good thing. He brings a lot of that to the team.”

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) skates around Tampa Bay Lightning center Luke Glendening (11) for the puck during the second period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The score was 1-1 at the end of the second period.

Lomberg’s selflessness epitomizes the team’s approach all season. Obviously, he wants to be on the ice and contributing that way. But when the decision is made for him to be a healthy scratch, all he can do is be as supportive as possible.

“It doesn’t help anybody being down and being sour,” Lomberg said. “That’s not what got me here. It’s not what’s going to help me when I get back in the lineup. For me, it’s about staying true to myself first and foremost. Be a good teammate and work hard.”

He did his part. He paid his dues. He waited for his moment.

Now that it’s here, what would it mean for Lomberg to contribute to what could be the Panthers’ Stanley Cup-clinching win instead of watching the team from the side?

“It’s tough to put in words,” Lomberg said. “Obviously, it’s something we’ve been working our whole lives to achieve and something that has been in front of us the last couple of years. It’ll be as tough as ever to cross that line, but obviously I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”