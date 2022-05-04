Rangers' Gerard Gallant gives positive update on Ryan Lindgren's status for Game 2

Ryan Lindgren in blue Rangers jersey solo shot 2021-22 season

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant gave an update on Ryan Lindgren's status for Game 2 and it sounded pretty positive, though he didn't fully commit to him being back on the ice.

"Banged up a little bit but he'll be there tomorrow I'm sure," Gallant told reporters. "Maintenance and get ready for playoff games."

During the Game 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, Lindgren twice left for the locker room due to a lower-body injury.

After returning the first time, Lindgren quickly went back following a conversation with the trainer.

After returning the second time, Lindgren was able to take a bunch of shifts. But he took his last shift late during the second overtime and was not on the bench for the third overtime.

Gallant called it lower body when asked after the game.



Being without Lindgren, who is part of the Rangers' first pair with Adam Fox, would be disruptive, especially with Jacob Trouba struggling recently.

K'Andre Miller, who could possibly slide up and pair with Fox if Lindgren is out, had a tremendous Game 1.