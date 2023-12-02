Ryan Lindgren with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
Ryan Lindgren (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 12/02/2023
Ryan Lindgren (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 12/02/2023
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
Houston is making a big move.
Follow the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with Yahoo Sports as FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final and LAFC faces the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference final.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
This doesn't seem designed to end well between the sides.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.