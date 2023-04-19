Ryan Leaf reacts to “revisionist history” from Bill Polian

Former Colts G.M. Bill Polian recently told a compelling story about his Scouting Combine meeting with quarterback Ryan Leaf. It would be even more compelling if it were, you know, true.

Polian claimed that, when he met with Peyton Manning in Indianapolis, Manning brought in a briefcase and took notes and basically interviewed the Colts. Manning concluded by saying he’d show up the day after the draft, if the Colts select him.

Polian also said that, when he met with Leaf, it went “badly.” Polian claims that Leaf said he wouldn’t be in Indianapolis as soon as he could, because he was going to Las Vegas with his friends.

“That obviously wasn’t what you wanted to hear,” Polian said.

So what really happened? Not what Polian said. And not because it was a dispute regarding two different stories based on two different recollections. Leaf says there was no meeting at all.

“I never met with Bill,” Leaf said in a Wednesday appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I’ve never met Bill.”

On Tuesday night, Leaf had a more pointed response to Polian.

“Well this is just a huge fucking lie,” Leaf tweeted. “Why Bill Polian continues to spew this bullshit narrative is beyond me. Maybe he thinks it makes the story more compelling. Seems pretty compelling already, greatest QB ever, biggest bust ever. Doesn’t need [your] shit editorializing Bill!”

Leaf has always owned the fact that his NFL career didn’t work out. It happens. And sometimes when it happens, the player only has some of the blame.

It’s not as if Leaf was a reach at No. 2. Everyone had him rated as one of the best players in the draft. Maybe the Chargers have some responsibility for failing to develop him properly.

The question isn’t a simple one as to what a player becomes a bust. Regardless, Leaf doesn’t run from the fact that he was. But he’s right when he says there’s no good reason for Polian to further embellish the story.

