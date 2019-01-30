Ryan Leaf on Peyton Manning, Junior Seau: "I was the black hat."

Former 2nd overall pick Ryan Leaf joins Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast to talk about his life after football and the mistakes he made in his career. He discusses being compared to Peyton Manning, his advice to young quarterbacks in the league and his relationship with Junior Seau.

