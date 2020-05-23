Ryan Leaf arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Former Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in Palm Springs, CA Friday, according to TMZ.

Brenna Greene of KREM in Spokane confirmed the news and shared Leaf's police report.

Can confirm this TMZ report. Here is Leaf in the jail roster from Riverside County. Booked at 2:30 today. https://t.co/94A46iZNKP pic.twitter.com/WjxMw9jrQj — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) May 23, 2020

The former WSU and NFL quarterback was taken into custody around 2 PM PT and his bail was set at $5,000, according to jail records.

Leaf was the #2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft behind Peyton Manning. That career ended quickly and unsuccessfully. In total, he threw just 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while compiling a career 4-17 record.

As many know, this is not Leaf's first experience with law enforcement.

He has been arrested multiple times for drug possession and burglary. Leaf spent time in jail and violated his probation in Texas in 2014 when he broke into a home in Montana to steal prescription drugs.

Leaf has been covering college football for ESPN since 2019.

The details of this story are developing.

