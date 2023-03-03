Ryan Leaf addresses looming QB situations around the NFL
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf addresses looming quarterback situations around the NFL.
C.J. Stroud could be the No. 1 overall selection, but if he is, the Ohio State quarterback hopes it’s not the Bears that draft him. The Bears have Justin Fields, the 11th overall choice in 2021. Fields was the starting quarterback at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020, with Stroud serving as his backup in [more]
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart responded to the news that police secured a warrant for Jalen Carter's arrest.
Sometimes when the league is sued, it says plenty — like it did when it initially said the Brian Flores discrimination lawsuit was “without merit.” Sometimes when the league is sued, it says nothing. In response to the filing of a lawsuit in Las Vegas by a law firm that was threatened with litigation over [more]
Nick Bosa was asked about the possibility of teaming up on the same team with his brother Joey.
In an anonymous player survey, Chiefs players had several complaints about their accommodations.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and one important detail he accidently left out in his conversation with the running back.
Patriots center David Andrews believes the organization's poor grades in the NFLPA's player survey could be "skewed."
After the Warriors' double-digit win over the Clippers, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr explained why the team sagged off Russell Westbrook so much.
Once is an incident, twice is a pattern and three times is a problem. Kirby Smart has a discipline problem within Georgia's football program.
Jim Schwartz was hired in mid-January as the Browns' new defensive coordinator. He's already finding way to have input on the team's personnel moves.
The suspended NFL Network analyst faces years in prison.
Indianapolis has decisions to make at almost every position, and a lot of those decisions will be made before the Colts draft their quarterback.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to believe that the time is now to let his wishes for 2023 be known. His current team and potentially interested teams may feel otherwise. So where will Rodgers eventually end up? Via Oddschecker.com, the Raiders are a -200 favorite to land Rodgers, with the Jets at +140 and [more]
Here's a look at the best NFL combine performances by Ohio State players since the NFL started using electronic timing in 1999
Dan Snyder. Jim Brown. Karl Malone. Alabama basketball. All in the news cycle lately, all for the wrong reasons, all of whom might be in different places if they appeared capable of feeling shame.
Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, but the Clippers saw their double-digit lead evaporate in the second half in the 115-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors.