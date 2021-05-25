Ryan Kerrigan's jarring message to Eagles fans after 10 years in Washington

Kerrigan's jarring message to Eagles fans after decade with WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ryan Kerrigan spent 10 years terrorizing the Eagles and their fans, but now he's one of them.

The long-time Washington pass rusher posted a video greeting to Philadelphia, saying how excited he is to be a member of the Eagles. If this doesn't sting Washington fans, nothing will.

His former teammate in Washington, Jonathan Allen, apparently had all the feels seeing the clip.

Kerrigan signed a one-year deal with the Eagles late in the offseason after not being able to come to an agreement to suit up again in a Washington uniform. He figures to be the fourth defensive end in a talented defensive line group.

The four-time Pro-Bowler also made his jersey number selection recently, going with No. 90 since his patented No. 91 was already taken by All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

The Eagles are coming off a dreadful 2020 campaign where they went 4-11-1, fired their head coach and incurred the largest dead cap hit in NFL history by trading franchise quarterback Carson Wentz just before his four-year, $128 million contract extension kicked.