Ryan Kerrigan is heading to Philadelphia.

Kerrigan, the veteran pass rusher who has spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Washington, announced on Instagram today that he’s signing with the Eagles.

“I know I probably wasn’t your favorite player over the past decade, but Philadelphia Eagles fans I’m fired up to be playing for you guys now!” Kerrigan wrote.

Kerrigan previously announced that he would be leaving Washington, which drafted him with the 16th overall pick in 2011. Last year he played in all 16 games but was in on a career-low 38 percent of the defensive snaps. He recorded 5.5 sacks.

Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk