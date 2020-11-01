Ryan Kerrigan requests trade; Washington unwilling to deal veteran
News broke on Sunday morning that Washington Football defensive end Ryan Kerrigan wants to be traded away from the team. In order to go to another suitable contender where he would have a bigger role on the defense. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington has been unwilling to grant this request thus far, with the trade deadline days away. Schefter says that Washington has told other teams that it won’t be trading Kerrigan. Kerrigan, 32, is in the final year of his deal with Washington.