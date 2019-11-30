With Ryan Kerrigan out, Redskins promote OLB Chris Odom from practice squad

With Ryan Kerrigan missing his first game in a decade this week against the Panthers, the Redskins activated edge rusher Chris Odom from the practice squad Saturday.

They also released Caroll Phillips in a subsequent move.

Undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017, Odom spent his first two seasons with the Falcons and Packers before playing with the Salt Lake Stallions in the AAF in 2018.

After a successful stint there, he signed a two-year contract with the Falcons but was waived at the conclusion of training camp. That's when the Redskins picked him up, and even though they waived him in early October, they brought him back on the practice squad two weeks ago.

Going into Sunday, Odom and Nate Orchard figure to be the backup outside linebackers with Kerrigan out and Ryan Anderson starting in his place. Orchard was also signed this week.

The Redskins and Panthers will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. EST in Charlotte.

