Edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan joined the Eagles this week after spending the last 10 years with Washington and he said that “revenge” wasn’t a motivating factor in signing with another NFC East team.

In an interview with John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Kerrigan discussed what did lead him to Philadelphia. He said he thinks he can learn a lot from defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and the Eagles Defense is the one “that I fit in the best of the teams that I was looking at.” Kerrigan said it helped that the team made a strong push for him across the board.

“I’m fired up,” Kerrigan said. “I’ve been talking to Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham a good amount. They were really gracious and reached out to me, even when I was just visiting the team and were encouraging me to come on board. That really meant a lot. That was honestly one of the big factors in coming to Philly, along with the defensive scheme, was just guys reaching out. The coaches were reaching out constantly and that really felt good. I really feel wanted there and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Washington beat the 4-11-1 Eagles twice last season and Kerrigan knows that a lot of people want to write them off in 2021 as well, but doesn’t think those people are “on top of it” when it comes to how the Eagles will do this year. By joining the Eagles, Kerrigan will have his chance to help prove those people wrong.

Ryan Kerrigan: I really feel wanted by the Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk