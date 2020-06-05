Ryan Kerrigan will play less in 2020 but could produce much more

The Redskins drafted Chase Young with the second overall pick and reality dictates that the rookie will take snaps away from veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan.



That could actually be good news for Kerrigan.



For the first nine years of his NFL career, Kerrigan never missed a game. That's incredible. In 2019, his streak of 139 straight starts ended as a concussion and a heel injury forced him to miss four games.









Expected back fully healthy this fall, the question now becomes what will Kerrigan's role be in a crowded group of pass rushers that includes Young as well as 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat.



"You're fired up for having all of these guys, but then they can't all go on the field at the same time," Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said about his glut of pass rushers. "So that is part of it, like being able to deal with that aspect of it, having guys understand, 'Hey, you're not going to play all the time.' Or, 'You're not the starter.' Those are things to me, that always get settled best with competition and once guys earn what they've earned I think everybody in the room pretty much understands that."



Here's the thing - even at 31 Kerrigan keeps himself in elite physical shape. He's two years removed from a 13-sack season and in three of the previous four seasons he registered at least 11 sacks.



Even though he logged just 5.5 sacks last year, the four-time Pro Bowler can still play, and in the new defensive scheme Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera intend to deploy, Kerrigan can play to his strengths too.













"We're going to ask our guys to be more penetrating and disruptive," Del Rio said.

For the first time in his career Kerrigan likely won't be the focal point of the Redskins defensive front. In fact, with Young, Sweat, Ryan Anderson and a gang of talent rushing from the interior like Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis, Kerrigan might be a bit of an afterthought.



That's a great place for him to be.



Focused just on rushing the passer and without being asked to chase running backs and tight ends downfield in pass coverage, Kerrigan can play to his strengths. And strength is his strength.









"The other part about coaching is kind of keep guys out of positions that they're not good at," Del Rio said. "Accentuate the positives and try and keep your guys out of situations that they are not good in and put them in more of the situations that they are good at."

If offensive tackles are constantly dealing with the speed and athleticism of Sweat and Young, then Kerrigan comes in for clear passing situations with his patented bull rush and rip move, the results could be formidable.



Of course 2020 has also become a contract year for Kerrigan. The previous regime might have already worked toward an extension, but Rivera has been clear since his arrival in January that things will be run differently.



It's possible with consecutive first-round picks spent on pass rushers that Rivera does not consider Kerrigan part of his long-term rebuild. The opposite is also possible, that Rivera will want Kerrigan around for the long haul as a third-down pass rusher and veteran leader for the team. Kerrigan doesn't say much but he works extremely hard on the practice field and in the weight room. That has a lot of value.



Questions for 2021 aren't important yet. Kerrigan can go out and prove Washington needs him next year with solid play this year.



There will be fewer snaps, that's obvious, but that doesn't mean there won't be production.

















