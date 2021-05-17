Ryan Kerrigan, longtime Washington star, signing with Eagles

Former division foe Ryan Kerrigan signing with Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After facing him for the past decade, the Eagles have agreed to terms with former Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan.

Kerrigan, 32, will join a group of defensive ends in Philly that already includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat.

It’s a one-year deal for Kerrigan, who had been an Eagles killer.

While he’s past his prime, Kerrigan still had 5 1/2 sacks with Washington last season and has 95 1/2 during his long and very impressive NFL career. Kerrigan became a free agent in March and just said goodbye to Washington on social media hours before announcing that he’s joining the Eagles.

“I know I probably wasn’t your favorite player over the past decade,” Kerrigan wrote, “but [Philadelphia Eagles] fans I’m fired up to be playing for you guys now!”

Here’s Kerrigan’s full Instagram post from Monday morning:

Washington took Kerrigan with the No. 16 overall pick back in the 2011 NFL Draft and he has put together an impressive career that includes four Pro Bowls and at least 5 1/2 sacks in all of his 10 seasons. He’s also missed a total of four games in his 10-year career, so he’s been very durable.

Since he entered the league in 2011, Kerrigan is fifth in the NFL in sacks (95 1/2) behind Von Miller (106), J.J. Watt (101), Justin Houston (97 1/2) and Chandler Jones (97).

Kerrigan played against the Eagles 19 times during his career and had a total of 13 1/2 sacks. That’s his most against any team; he also had 13 1/2 against the Cowboys. Kerrigan also had 63 tackles, 15 TFLs, 6 FFs and 24 QB hits against the Eagles. He ranks 9th all-time in sacks against the Eagles.

Kerrigan was the model of consistency during his 10 years in Washington.Here’s his sack totals against NFC East teams:

Eagles: 13 1/2

Cowboys: 13 1/2

Giants: 13

Back in 2019, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson explained what it was like to face Kerrigan twice per season.

“It sucks,” Johnson said. “Just a guy that’s relentless. He doesn’t stop and that’s the guy I’m going against.

