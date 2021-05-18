With Ryan Kerrigan gone, Washington's pass rush uncertain behind Young, Sweat

With Kerrigan gone, Washington's pass rusher depth is uncertain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team's defensive front was arguably the NFL's best in 2020. But, it wasn't just those four former first-rounders -- Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne -- that were productive.

Longtime franchise staple Ryan Kerrigan -- playing in a rotational role for the first time in his career -- finished with 5.5 sacks on the season despite playing a career-low 38% of defensive snaps. Only Sweat and Young had more sacks for Washington in 2020 than Kerrigan. No one finished with a higher sacks-per-snap percentage on the roster than Kerrigan did, either.

After 10 years in Washington, Kerrigan is no longer with the club after he signed with NFC East foe Philadelphia on Monday. Ryan Anderson, who had four sacks for the club in 2019 before playing limited snaps last fall, is now with the New York Giants.

And suddenly, Washington's edge rusher depth behind its two standouts in Young and Sweat is uncertain.

But, while who the reserve edge rushers will be for Washington in 2021 is unknown just yet, it's not time to panic just yet.

For starters, keep in mind after all -- these players are backups. Yes, it was nice for Washington to have the luxury of rotating Kerrigan in when Young or Sweat needed a breather last fall. But the reality is that teams rarely have their franchise all-time sack-leader in a rotational role like Washington did with Kerrigan last year.

Sweat played 66% of defensive snaps last season. Young played 74% of such. If both stay healthy, it'll be that duo that's on the field the majority of the time defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is calling plays.

Also, with both backup edge rusher spots open, the battle for such positions during training camp should be competitive, exactly the way head coach Ron Rivera likes it.

Washington drafted two pass rushers in the seventh-round of the 2021 Draft in Baylor's William Bradley-King and Penn State's Shaka Toney, both of whom Rivera sees some potential in.

"William Bradley-King is a guy who’s got some potential off the edge as does Shaka Toney," Rivera said on May 1. "These are guys that you feel really sharp on. ... We think both guys are explosive, dynamic young pass rushers that have room to grow and we think both have some upside and they’re going to create instant competition as we go forward."

Admittedly, Rivera said that Washington struggled to bring in veteran edge rushers during free agency because those players know they won't get the chance to start. Rivera said that played a factor in drafting both Bradley-King and Toney, high-upside prospects who the team hopes can contribute right away.

It's also worth noting that Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew did not rule out adding another veteran later on during the offseason. Although Kerrigan is no longer available, notable names like Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston and Everson Griffin are still free agents.

And, if Washington wanted to go an even younger route, they could consider signing Shaquil Barrett or Vic Beasley, who are both 29 years old and should have multiple years of football ahead of them.

As of now, Washington's edge rusher depth is uncertain. To some fans, it might be a bit concerning.

But, games aren't played in May, and Rivera and his staff will have a lot better idea of what they currently have on the roster come training camp than they do right now. One of the seventh-round picks might be a surprise standout, or another veteran might be added to the roster should the coaching staff feel it's needed.

The bottom line is this: it's way too early to panic.