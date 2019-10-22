Ryan Kerrigan has full practice; Adrian Peterson DNP

Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (elbow) returned to a full practice Tuesday after the team estimated him as limited Monday.

Running back Adrian Peterson (ankle) remained out but said earlier Tuesday he expects to play Thursday night against his former team.

Besides Kerrigan, the only other change to the team’s report was receiver Steven Sims (toe) from out Monday to limited Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Quarterback Case Keenum remains on the report with right shoulder and foot injuries, but he was listed as a full participant.

“It’s doing well,” Keenum said of his shoulder. “Came out of the game really well, so I think the training room is doing a good job.”

Safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), offensive guard Wes Martin (chest), safety Montae Nicholson (ankle), cornerback Josh Norman (thigh/hand) and running back Chris Thompson (toe) sat out Tuesday.

Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) remained limited.