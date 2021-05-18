Ryan Kerrigan’s contract with the Eagles will pay him up to $3.5M in 2021

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Ryan Kerrigan is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles after ten years spent with the Washington Football Team and Howie Roseman got him on a value deal.

According to Ian Rapoport, Kerrigan will make upwards of $3.5 million in 2021, with likely incentives being involved in the deal.

Kerrigan had 13½ sacks, six forced fumbles, 24 QB hits, 51 solo tackles, and three fumble recoveries in 19 career games against the Eagles.

All of those numbers are personal bests for Kerrigan against any one team, and his presence in Philadelphia likely will be a huge relief for offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

