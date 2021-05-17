There’s currently no indication that veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan will sign a new contract with a new team. There’s every indication he won’t be signing a new contract with his old team.

Kerrigan has posted a farewell to Washington on social media.

“I’ll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life,” Kerrigan wrote. “I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything.”

The 16th overall pick in the 2011 draft, Kerrigan is the all-time franchise sack leader with 95.5. He also has made it to four Pro Bowls.

Kerrigan became a free agent in March. Wherever his career continues, it apparently won’t continue in the only place he’s ever played pro football.

Ryan Kerrigan bids farewell to Washington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk