Ryan Kerrigan activated off COVID-19 list, cleared to return vs. Washington

Former Washington star Ryan Kerrigan cleared for return originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After missing Week 16 against the Giants due to COVID-19 protocols, Ryan Kerrigan was activated by the Eagles on Wednesday, just in time to make his return to FedEx Field against his old team.

The four-time Pro-Bowler already played his first game against his former team in Week 15, but this will be Kerrigan's first chance to play in front of Washington fans since he signed with Philadelphia over the offseason.

Kerrigan spent the first 10 years of his career with Washington, recording 95.5 sacks in 141 starts. From the start of his rookie in 2011 to late 2019, he never missed a game.

Now with the Eagles, Kerrigan has struggled to get on the field consistently. He's only played in 30% of Philadelphia's defensive snaps this season and has only recorded three tackles and two QB hits on the year. The Eagles have a deep defensive line, and Kerrigan's role has been as a rotational pass rusher at best.

Still, Sunday will certainly be a special moment for Kerrigan and the fans that watched him over the last decade. He is, after all, the franchise's all-time sacks leader.

Washington and Philadelphia kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday as the Eagles try to clinch a playoff spot and Ron Rivera's group searches for redemption after two bad losses against division rivals.