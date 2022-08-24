Ryan Kelly tests positive for COVID-19

The Colts will be without their starting center for at least a few days.

According to multiple reporters, Indianapolis confirmed that Ryan Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19.

Players are no longer tested for COVID-19 unless they report symptoms. But Kelly will be out for five days as he recovers from the virus.

It’s not the worst time for Kelly to miss a few days of practice as the preseason winds down. He’s already banked plenty of reps with new starting quarterback Matt Ryan and he should be back in plenty of time to start practicing for the regular season.

Head coach Frank Reich previously said the Colts starters will play up to a half in Saturday’s third exhibition contest against Tampa Bay.

