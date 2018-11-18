Ryan Kelly to locker room with Colts cruising past Titans

The Colts offensive line is closing in on five straight games without allowing a sack, but they will have to navigate the rest of Sunday’s game without center Ryan Kelly.

Kelly went to the blue medical tent and then the locker room after going down on a Marlon Mack run in the fourth quarter. He’s being evaluated for a concussion and will not return to the game.

Evan Boehm has taken over for Kelly.

That score is 38-3 as the Colts didn’t let Kelly’s loss stop them from completing their fifth touchdown drive of the day. Andrew Luck hit Dontrelle Inman for a seven-yard score and that gives Luck three touchdown passes for the seventh-straight game. The first two scores went to T.Y. Hilton and Kelly’s injury has been the only bump in the road for the Colts offense on Sunday.