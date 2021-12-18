Colts injury report: Center Ryan Kelly won't play vs. Patriots in Week 15 game

Colts won't have this important offensive player against Patriots in Week 15 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Indianapolis Colts will be without one of their most valuable offensive players for Saturday night's much-anticipated Week 15 game versus the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Starting center Ryan Kelly was downgraded to out on Saturday.

UPDATE for #NEvsIND:



C Ryan Kelly (knee/illness/not injury related - personal matter) has been downgraded to Out.



The Questionable designation has been removed for DT Grover Stewart (illness). — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 18, 2021

He was originally listed as questionable to play on the Colts' final injury report Thursday. Kelly was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Backup center Danny Pinter is expected to start in Kelly's place. Pinter played well in his team's 31-0 win over the Houston Texans in Week 13.

Kelly is an excellent center and a key part of the Colts' pass protection and run blocking.

The Colts enter this matchup with a 7-6 record as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The Patriots have won seven consecutive games and occupy the conference's top seed. New England will be without starting running back Damien Harris, who's battling a hamstring injury.

Kickoff for Patriots-Colts is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.