Ryan Kelly helps Colts create $6.75M in salary cap space
The Indianapolis Colts gave themselves some breathing room with salary-cap space on Friday when they converted a portion of Ryan Kelly’s base salary into a signing bonus, per Field Yates of ESPN.
According to Yates, the Colts converted $9 million of Kelly’s salary into a signing bonus, which gave them an extra $6.75 million in salary-cap space to work with.
Even though the major acquisitions of the offseason are over, the Colts still need to have a bit of salary-cap space in order to make moves during the season.
Before the 2020 season, Kelly signed a four-year contract that made him the highest-paid center in the league at the time. The former first-round pick has been the anchor of one of the best offensive line units in the NFL and helped his team a bit more financially with this move.
