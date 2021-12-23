Ryan Kelly, Andrew Sendejo, Mark Glowinski out for Colts vs. Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts had a relatively clean injury report this week but will be without some starters this weekend when they come to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Christmas night.

They released their final injury report of the week and two players have been ruled out, while another starter will miss the game due to COVID protocols.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Ruled out

Kelly did not practice all week with some personal issue and does not have an injury but has been ruled out. He also is not listed on the team’s depth chart as of Thursday.

Sendejo did not clear concussion protocols

COVID list

CB Rock Ya-Sin, G Mark Glowinski

Ya-Sin was added to the reserve Wednesday. It seems unlikely he will play, so the Colts will be missing a starting cornerback.

Glowinski, their starter at right guard, was placed on the COVID list Thursday. He will be out for Saturday’s game.

Players without game designations

G Quenton Nelson (illness), S George Odum (illness)

Both were full participants on Thursday.

Cardinals' final report

Ruled out:

DL Jordan Phillips (knee)

P Andy Lee (COVID list)

Questionable:

RB James Conner (heel)

OL Max Garcia (knee)

WR Rondale Moore (ankle)

C Rodney Hudson (COVID list)

1

1